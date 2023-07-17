Efficiency & Environment

Electricity smart meter installations surge by 14% year on year

June’s figures surpassed last year’s numbers, reaching a total of 209,000 installations, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 17 July 2023
Image: Vitalij Terescsuk / Shutterstock

Electricity smart meter installations in Britain experienced a surge of 14% compared to the same period last year, according to recent data.

According to ElectraLink’s latest report in June, a total of 209,000 smart meters were installed across the country, marking the second consecutive month of growth.

This increase also represents a 6% rise compared to May 2023.

The June installations have exceeded the figures recorded for the same month last year, making it the first month in the current year to achieve such a milestone.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been a total of 1.153 million smart meter installations, slightly lower than the 1.181 million recorded in the first half of the previous year.

The regional breakdown of installations shows East England leading the way with 26,000 installations, followed by the East Midlands with 23,000 and Southern England with 20,000 installations.

