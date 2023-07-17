Efficiency & Environment

Orkney’s wind project gets go-ahead with Ofgem’s transmission link approval

The project in Orkney Islands comprises three six-turbine community wind farms

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 17 July 2023
Image: Orkney Islands Council

The Orkney Islands Council’s ambitious wind farm project has achieved a significant milestone with planning approval granted for a new electricity transmission link.

To justify the installation of a 220MW cable, Ofgem required a total of 135MW of renewable generation.

The project encompasses three six-turbine wind farms, located at Quanterness in St Ola, Wee Fea in Hoy and the island of Faray.

The three wind farms, once operational, are expected to generate a substantial amount of renewable energy, contributing to Orkney‘s decarbonisation efforts.

By harnessing the power of wind, Orkney can reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and make significant progress towards its carbon reduction goals.

Orkney Islands Council Leader James Stockan said: “Although a final decision has not been made by the Council as to whether or not Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project will go ahead, the potential socio-economic benefits are enormous, and given the council’s financial challenges alongside the cost of living crisis we are all facing, it is essential that we find new ways of generating income.

“The three wind farms will also help us meet not only our own carbon reduction aspirations but contribute to Scottish and UK Government targets too.”

