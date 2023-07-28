EDF hints at further delays for Hinkley Point C

EDF, the company behind the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset, England, has indicated the likelihood of further delays to its completion.

Construction setbacks have increased the risk of postponement for the two nuclear reactors in southwest England.

As a result, the anticipated timeline for the power station to start generating power by June 2027 could face further extensions.

EDF said: “The risk of delay of 15 months for the two units is increasing at the end-June 2023, due to performances on civil works and challenges on mechanical, electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.”

A few days ago, Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps spoke about the project’s timetable during the launch of the Great British Nuclear.

Mr Shapps said: “Obviously, we want to see it come online as quickly as possible. They (EDF) set out, timetables post-Covid with the obvious impact, which I think pushed it back from 2026 to 2027. If they need to report or wish to report, updates on that, they will do.

“But there hasn’t been a sort of formal notification that I’m aware of, although I’ll check with our officials on that.”

Energy Live News has approached the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.

EDF declined to comment further.