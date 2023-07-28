Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy price cap to stay above pre-pandemic levels for extended period

The price cap for a typical dual fuel, direct debit consumer is predicted to decrease to £1,860 in October and rise to approximately £1,960 in January 2024

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 28 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The energy price cap in the UK is set to remain notably higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to recent estimates by consultancy Cornwall Insight.

From 1st July, the energy price cap is set at an annual level of £2,074.

The price cap level is determined by the average energy consumption of a typical household and represents a cap on the energy unit price, not a limit on total bills.

Consequently, individual customers’ expenses vary based on their energy consumption, geographical location and payment method.

As of October 2023, the price cap for a typical dual fuel, direct debit consumer is expected to decrease to £1,860 according to the consultancy’s estimates.

However, this initial dip in the price cap will be followed by a projected rise to around £1,960 in January 2024.

Subsequently, there are forecasts for small decreases in March (£1,916) and July (£1,870).

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast