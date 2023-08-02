Energy price divide: Regions hit hardest with £362 standing charges

Standing charges have seen an increase of up to 60% over the past two years, leaving households in some areas paying substantially more than others.

Standing charges are the fixed amount homeowners pay to maintain their connection to the energy grid, regardless of their energy usage.

According to data from regulator Ofgem, the average annual electricity standing charge has surged from £91.25 to £193.45, while the typical gas standing charge has risen from £98.55 to £105.85.

New research conducted by campaign group End Fuel Poverty Coalition and data scientists Future Energy Associates shows that in the north-west of England, households are hit the hardest, paying £362 in electricity standing charges per year.

On the other hand, London residents enjoy the lowest charges, paying around £276 annually.

These variations in energy prices have raised concerns among consumer advocates, who consider it an unfair aspect of the UK’s energy system.

Simon Francis, Co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Regional variations in energy prices are one of the most unjust parts of Britain’s broken energy system.

“It is time for Ofgem to step in and investigate these discrepancies, check excess profits are not being made and set out a path to fair energy pricing for all – no matter where people live.”