Leeds’ 60MW battery energy storage project gets green light

Developer Cambridge Power has received planning permission for a 60MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facility in Leeds.

The site is situated on a brownfield location adjacent to a major substation on Redcote Lane.

The facility is designed to provide energy storage capabilities, catering to the growing energy demands of the area.

This BESS marks the company’s third successful brownfield rejuvenation project, following previous projects in Newcastle and Glasgow.

The project has also secured approval for a connection in Autumn 2024 – however, Cambridge Power has acknowledged delays at their Newcastle site lasting over 13 years.