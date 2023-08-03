Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK considers price cap for heat network customers

The government has proposed new regulations to ensure fairer energy prices for heat network customers

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 4 August 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The government has unveiled new proposals to provide fairer energy prices for heat network customers, including the potential implementation of a price cap on energy bills.

The plans aim to safeguard vulnerable customers.

A consultation has been launched to gather views and shape the future of heat networks while promoting investment in renewable and low cost energy sources.

The consultation aims to help achieve the target of supplying 20% of the country’s heating through heat networks by 2050.

Caroline Bragg, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Association for Decentralised Energy: “If the UK is to successfully deliver on net zero, zero carbon heat networks must indisputably take centre stage as the primary heating solution for buildings, and so it is critical that the millions of businesses and households that will benefit from them are properly supported.”

