UK hits 21m electricity smart meter installations milestone

The UK’s electricity smart meter drive reached a milestone as the 21-millionth installation was completed in July, five months after the rollout achieved 20 million since 2012.

Recent data from ElectraLink shows that 210,000 installations took place last month, a slight increase from the prior month and a notable 14% rise compared to July 2022.

Regional trends indicate east England led with 33,000 installations, while southern England and the east Midlands followed with over 21,000 installations each.

The Data Communications Company (DCC), operating Britain’s smart meter telecoms network, revealed these devices help reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by one million tonnes from energy generation.