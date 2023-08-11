MP failed to disclose £70k Shell shares during Environment Secretary role

Conservative MP, Theresa Villiers, has come under scrutiny after failing to declare her ownership of shares valued at more than £70,000 in Shell while she held the position of Environment Secretary.

The revelation emerged as part of her latest update to the register of members’ financial interests.

Ms Villiers, who served as Environment Secretary in Boris Johnson‘s Cabinet from July 2019 to February 2020, disclosed her shareholding in the oil and gas company under the section titled ‘other shareholdings, valued at more than £70,000’.

The entry noted that Ms Villiers held shares in Shell PLC from 23rd February 2018, with the registration made on 17th July 2023.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) ministers disclose their personal interests in accordance with the Ministerial Code and individually determine necessary actions to prevent conflicts or their perception, considering advice from the Permanent Secretary and the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ interests.

In response to the oversight, a spokesperson for Ms Villiers expressed regret on her behalf and extended her apologies for the lapse in monitoring the value of her shareholdings.

The spokesman added to the Mirror: “When she was appointed as secretary of state, Ms Villiers disclosed to Defra that she had a portfolio of shares which was professionally managed for her and over which she did not take investment decisions.

“She offered to place this in a blind trust. The Prime Minister’s ethics adviser said that this step was unnecessary because the portfolio was managed for her and she did not take investment decisions.

“So ministerial code requirements were complied with. Nothing she did as Defra Secretary was influenced by any of these shareholdings.”

Energy Live News has approached Defra and Shell for comment.