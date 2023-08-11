Wood selected for 7,600km digital upgrade by National Gas

Energy infrastructure company Wood has been appointed by National Gas to upgrade essential pipelines, compressor stations and terminals spanning 7,600 kilometres.

The upgrade will use digital solutions to modernise and secure the network over five years.

By adopting digital solutions, National Gas seeks not only to enhance operational efficiency but also to fortify the cybersecurity measures protecting its critical assets.

Azad Hessamodini, Wood’s Executive President of Consulting, said: “This work demonstrates the intrinsic link between digitalisation and decarbonisation and Wood’s expertise to deliver tangible solutions that drive towards the industry’s net zero goals.”