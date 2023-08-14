Sharp increase in energy supplier switching

July has witnessed a surge in energy supplier switching, with more than 213,000 customers opting for a change.

This marks a significant milestone, as it’s the first time since the crisis that switching numbers have shot past the 200,000 mark in a single month, according to Energy UK.

Comparing the statistics to the previous year reveals an 83% increase in customer switches.

The movement between supplier groups shows that 22% of switches were from larger to smaller and mid-tier suppliers, while 14% moved in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, the majority, at 58%, opted for change within the larger supplier category.

A smaller 5% chose to switch between small and mid-tier suppliers.