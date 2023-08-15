Ofgem to greenlight £600m Scottish electricity network upgrade

A plan to improve the electricity network in Argyll and Kintyre in Scotland has been given the green light by Ofgem.

The plan, suggested by SSEN Transmission, aims to help use more renewable energy sources.

The project is designed to facilitate the connection of more than 970MW of new renewable electricity generation.

Rob McDonald, SSEN Transmission’s Managing Director, said: “By enabling the growth in low carbon and affordable renewable electricity generation, this investment will also help support the country’s future energy security, reducing our dependence and price exposure to volatile global wholesale gas markets.”