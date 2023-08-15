Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Ofgem to greenlight £600m Scottish electricity network upgrade

Ofgem has provisionally approved SSEN Transmission’s plan to upgrade the electricity network in Argyll and Kintyre, facilitating more than 970MW of new renewable energy generation

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 15 August 2023
Image: graham parton / Shutterstock

A plan to improve the electricity network in Argyll and Kintyre in Scotland has been given the green light by Ofgem.

The plan, suggested by SSEN Transmission, aims to help use more renewable energy sources.

The project is designed to facilitate the connection of more than 970MW of new renewable electricity generation.

Rob McDonald, SSEN Transmission’s Managing Director, said: “By enabling the growth in low carbon and affordable renewable electricity generation, this investment will also help support the country’s future energy security, reducing our dependence and price exposure to volatile global wholesale gas markets.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode: 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast