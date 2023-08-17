Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Scottish floating offshore wind farm set for expansion

Plans are underway for the enlargement of a Scottish floating offshore wind farm, as Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds collaborate to enhance its capacity

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 17 August 2023
Image: Ocean Winds

A project to expand a floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland is currently underway.

Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds, the offshore wind energy joint venture between EDPR and ENGIE, are collaborating on this effort.

The new site, situated east of Shetland, is projected to add 500MW to the capacity of the Arven Offshore Wind Farm, increasing its overall footprint to a substantial 2.3GW.

The Arven Offshore Wind Farm comprises two distinct locations.

The first encompasses a 1.8GW site situated east of the Shetland Islands, secured through a 50:50 joint venture between Mainstream and Ocean Winds during the ScotWind leasing process in 2022.

Additionally, Ocean Winds obtained a 500MW site within the same NE1 block.

With Mainstream’s completion of a 50% share acquisition in Ocean Wind’s holding company, these two sites are now under joint development, with the aim to fully maximise their potential.

