EDF snaps up wind power from Scottish onshore wind

EDF will procure a consistent supply of renewable wind energy from the North Kyle wind farm in Scotland.

The agreement with Brockwell Energy spans a seven-year duration.

The core of this power purchase agreement (PPA) is centred on the 220.5MW wind farm, poised to become commercially operational in the early months of 2025.

At that point, EDF will begin purchasing 100% of the wind energy generated by the facility.

Forecasts indicate that the North Kyle wind farm has the potential to generate approximately 630GWh of clean energy annually.

Tom Abbott, Head of PPA at EDF, said: “It’s great to be definitively helping Britain achieve net zero through this PPA agreement, which will bring new renewables onto our grid via this new onshore wind farm in Scotland.

“We are delighted to be offtaking 100% of the renewable wind power from North Kyle, demonstrating EDF’s expertise in offering all types of PPA. Particularly in this case with a project that received a CfD, and our commitment to supporting new renewable projects.”