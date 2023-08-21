Final turbine installed at onshore wind farm in Shetland

The final turbine is installed at the Viking Wind Farm in Shetland.

The project, which began over three years ago, reached a major milestone with the successful installation of the 103rd and final Vestas wind turbine on the site in the Shetland Islands.

The Viking Wind Farm, set to be the UK’s most productive onshore wind farm, is on track for completion in 2024.

The 103 turbines, when fully operational, will generate renewable electricity equivalent to powering almost half a million British homes, including all residences in Shetland.

SSE Renewables’ Onshore Renewables Development and Construction Director, Heather Donald, said: “Reaching this landmark milestone underlines our strategy to lead the transition to a net zero future through the world-class development, construction and operation of renewable power assets.”