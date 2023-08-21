“Flawed” scheme leaves 700k households without energy bill support’

A charity has flagged concerns over a government scheme that left approximately 700,000 households without essential financial aid for increasing energy bills.

The Energy Bills Support Scheme’s (EBSS) Alternative Fund failed to reach these households, leaving them without assistance amounting to nearly £3 million, according to Age UK.

A few days ago, the scheme, designed for households without a direct connection to a domestic energy supplier, faced criticism from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The PAC highlighted that many of these households became eligible for funding almost five months after other consumers in the main scheme had started receiving discounts.

Age UK’s investigation indicates that out of around 883,000 households eligible for the scheme, nearly 17%, roughly 150,000 households, received the £400 energy support available this year.