British Gas owner teams up with Deutsche Bahn for wind power ride

Centrica Energy Trading and Deutsche Bahn, Germany‘s national railway company, have sealed a two-year corporate power purchase agreement (PPA).

The deal, set to kick off in January 2024, will witness Centrica sourcing power from three onshore wind farms boasting a collective capacity of 60.7MW.

These wind farms, a brainchild of Prokon AG in Germany, are equipped with 45 turbines.

The result? An anticipated infusion of around 70GWh of renewable electricity annually into Deutsche Bahn‘s operations.

Centrica Energy Trading’s portfolio currently embraces around 2500MW of solar and wind assets within Germany.