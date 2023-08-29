Field starts construction on 40MWh Newport battery storage site

Energy infrastructure developer Field has unveiled its plans to commence construction at its Newport battery storage site located in South Wales within the next few weeks.

The company has partnered with Clarke Energy and Trina Storage to develop this 40MWh facility.

Under the agreements, Clarke Energy will oversee the construction, installation and supply of the balance of the plant.

Trina Storage will provide a fully integrated battery storage system for the site.

This recent development follows Field’s successful funding round, which raised £200 million, with DIF Capital Partners leading the investment.

With contracts now in place, the Newport site is anticipated to become operational by the third quarter of 2024.