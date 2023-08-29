Major energy project secures capacity for subsea links expansion

SSEN Transmission has finalised Capacity Reservation Agreements with Hitachi Energy and NKT for the Western Isles and Spittal-Peterhead subsea links.

These agreements are crucial as they secure the capacity for producing and installing the High Voltage Direct Current cable and converter stations.

This move ensures alignment with the timeline required for both the Western Isles and Spittal-Peterhead projects to meet their targeted energisation goals in 2030.

Both projects contribute to a significant upgrade of the electricity transmission network across Britain, an essential step towards achieving the renewable energy targets set by the UK and Scottish Governments for 2030.