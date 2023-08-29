Will London Mayor’s car dodge ULEZ charges?

As London prepares for the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), questions have emerged regarding the reported exemption of Mayor Sadiq Khan‘s Range Rover from ULEZ charges.

According to the Daily Mail, the vehicle, provided by the Metropolitan Police, stands apart from the upcoming ULEZ fees that will affect drivers of older vehicles.

ULEZ charges are set to apply to drivers of older and more affordable vehicles, subjecting them to a daily fee of £12.50 when entering the specified ULEZ zone.

Today the ULEZ expanded across all 32 London boroughs.

A spokesperson representing Mayor Khan has clarified that the vehicle in question is not provided by City Hall; rather, it’s supplied by the Metropolitan Police, a measure taken in light of “security concerns” surrounding the Mayor’s safety.

The Metropolitan Police spokesperson stated to Energy Live News, “It is our policy that we do not comment on any security arrangements for protected individuals and we do not comment on who may or may not be in receipt of protective security.”