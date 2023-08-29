UK Energy Secretary clears the way for Affleck oil field redevelopment

The UK’s Energy Secretary has granted approval for the redevelopment of the Affleck oil and gas field, situated approximately 178 miles southeast of Aberdeen.

This decision follows an examination of the environmental impact of the proposed redevelopment.

After reviewing the statement and taking into account feedback from relevant authorities, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps determined that the project is unlikely to cause significant harm to the environment.

Consequently, no additional conditions have been attached to the consent for the project.

The Affleck field, originally discovered in 1975, rests within the UK sector of the North Sea, in block 30/19a.

The planned redevelopment involves utilizing two existing production wells (A1 and A2) and connecting them via a subsea tie-back to the Judy platform.