‘One in five new cars turn electric in August’

New industry figures show that one-in-five new cars registered in the UK in August were fully electric, representing the strongest month for electric vehicle (EV) registrations in 2023.

According to data from New AutoMotive, the number of electric cars registered in August 2023 surged by 77% compared to the same month in the previous year.

Electric vans also saw growth, comprising 8% of new van registrations.

In the meantime, registrations of both petrol and diesel cars are now at historic lows, with registrations of both accounting for the smallest share of new cars in any twelve-month period for the last 20 years.

Ben Nelmes, Chief Executive of New AutoMotive, said: “It is great to see British motorists embracing clean cars in their thousands. Despite an unprecedented cost of living crisis and rising interest rates, demand for electric cars has remained surprisingly resilient.

“The government should build on this progress by putting in place a strong California-style Zero Emissions Vehicle Mandate to give car companies and EV charger installers certainty.”

Commenting on the report, Greenpeace UK‘s Policy Director Doug Parr said: “Electric cars are selling like hot cakes. However, with the government deciding to ‘side with motorists’, while pursuing an anti-green agenda, you have to wonder if ministers are foolishly ignoring these soaring sales and instead listening to the vested interests attempting to park EVs’ growth.

“Sunak may say the 2030 petrol and diesel phase-out date is immovable, but unless he brings in the overdue mandate on manufacturers to ramp up production in order to meet it, the deadline is likely to be missed.”