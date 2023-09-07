Could a ‘hydrogen bank’ fuel Scotland’s green dreams?

Researchers at the University of Aberdeen are developing technology to store excess electricity from renewables as green hydrogen in depleted oil and gas reservoirs.

This development could help Scotland achieve its net zero ambitions, potentially turning it into a net hydrogen exporter, the scientific team notes.

One of the primary goals of the project is to reduce constraint payments made to wind farm operators during periods of excess electricity generation.

Instead of halting production, the surplus electricity can be converted into green hydrogen and stored for future use, which would alleviate pressure on the National Grid.

The project, led by Dr Prashant Jadhawar from the University’s School of Engineering, is supported by the Net Zero Technology Centre’s Net Zero R&D Programme.

The Scottish Government, Scottish Funding Council and Scottish Enterprise, along with various industrial partners, are backing this initiative.

The project’s first phase is already underway, utilising a combination of modelling, simulation and laboratory experiments to evaluate the most effective means of transporting hydrogen through the North Sea pipeline network.

Digital tools are being developed to facilitate transportation to homes and businesses.

Additionally, the project explores the co-storage of hydrogen and carbon dioxide in depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs, a technique that has never been attempted before and holds potential for large-scale storage of blue hydrogen and associated carbon dioxide.

In the second phase, the project will shift its focus towards field trials and commercialisation, potentially leading to the formation of a spin-out company to drive the technology forward.