Winter energy crisis: UK households at risk

Experts have issued a stark warning to MPs about the impending winter energy crisis facing the UK.

Speaking at a meeting of the Energy Security and Net Zero Select Committee, the head of the Fuel Bank Foundation, Matthew Cole highlighted the urgent need for additional government support to help vulnerable customers cope with soaring energy costs.

Despite a recent reduction in the energy price cap for the final quarter of 2023, energy bills continue to be double what they were prior to the global energy crisis.

Mr Cole said: “Household budgets are being stretched to the absolute limit, with higher food, rent and mortgage bills contributing to the problem. Many people are also still paying off debt accrued from last year. Throw in further high energy bills this winter and the results for millions of households already in fuel crisis could be catastrophic.”

The concerns raised by Fuel Bank Foundation’s head align with recent revelations from the National Energy Action (NEA).

The NEA’s Chief Executive Officer, Adam Scorer, disclosed that over a million vulnerable households missed out on crucial energy crisis support last winter.

Mr Scorer said: “A million households who were due for support from the different bill mechanisms didn’t get it and £440 million went back to the Treasury that should have gone into people’s pockets. As a minimum, that money should be reinvested into directly reducing energy bills for vulnerable people this winter.”