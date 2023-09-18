Sizewell C launches private investment process

Private investors are being invited to participate in the Sizewell C nuclear power station project.

The project, featuring two of the world’s most potent nuclear reactors, is predicted to deliver energy to approximately six million households over the course of six decades.

During peak construction, the initiative is expected to support a workforce of 10,000 individuals across the country.

Today, Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho officially announced the commencement of the investment process’s next phase, opening the floor for interested partners to register their intent to be part of the project.

The government has already committed to the project by injecting £700 million into the development.

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Claire Coutinho said: “We are focused on securing good value for taxpayers and look forward to seeing strong and competitive bids to be a part of this exciting project.”

Sizewell C Company Joint Managing Director Julia Pyke said: “The launch of the formal equity raise opens another exciting phase for the project, following a positive response from investors during market testing.

“Investors who participate in Sizewell C would be contributing to one of the biggest clean energy projects in the UK.”

Chief Executive Officer of EDF Energy Simone Rossi said: “The very significant investment that EDF continues to make in Britain at Hinkley Point C benefits Sizewell C through replication of the design and construction and a proven UK supply chain.”