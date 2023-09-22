SSE and West Midlands partner for green energy

SSE Energy Solutions has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) to spearhead green energy projects in the region.

West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, unveiled this groundbreaking collaboration during the Energy Capital Conference in Coventry.

Both entities have committed to developing various energy projects in the area.

SSE Energy Solutions is already engaged in delivering multiple energy initiatives in the West Midlands and is establishing a business hub as part of its new regional energy strategy.

Among the notable projects in the pipeline are the creation of one of the UK’s initial heavy goods vehicle electric vehicle (EV) refuelling hubs and the design of a Future Energy System in East Birmingham.

Additionally, agreements have been reached for five public ultra-rapid EV charging hubs, with plans for an SSE hub at Tyburn Road, Birmingham, featuring 26 bays.

The collaboration also includes endeavours to establish modern heat networks, expansive solar arrays and the installation of energy storage facilities.

SSE Energy Solutions is exploring a partnership with the National Centre for Decarbonisation of Heat, in conjunction with the University of Birmingham and Birmingham City Council, to drive innovation, training and delivery programmes.