UK’s £160m green boost for developing nations

The government has committed £160 million to support climate initiatives in developing countries.

Energy Minister Graham Stuart announced the funding during the UN Climate Ambitions Summit in New York, reinforcing the UK’s commitment to global emissions reduction.

The funding will accelerate the adoption of green technologies in developing nations.

It will also support energy-intensive industries, including the use of clean hydrogen in steel production and biomass-powered refrigeration.

The funding is part of the UK’s broader commitment to international climate finance, including a pledge of £11.6 billion between 2021 and 2026.

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Claire Coutinho said: “We in the UK only account for 1% of global emissions, so we must work together with other countries around the world if we are to achieve our ambition of net zero.”