Customers lead the charge in grid balancing through EVs

Electric cars have made their debut in the UK’s efforts to address energy challenges.

In an industry-wide trial led by the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) through the Power Responsive programme, Octopus’s “Intelligent Octopus” smart tariff will harness the power of electric vehicle (EV) batteries to stabilise the grid during charging.

This initiative aims to explore how smaller-scale assets, specifically EVs, can contribute to the continuous real-time market known as the Balancing Mechanism, which ensures grid stability.

Through the Kraken technology platform, Octopus Energy will connect to their customers’ EVs, enabling automatic adjustments to charging schedules in response to ESO’s grid power requests.

These adjustments ensure that customers’ charging preferences are still met.

The tariff provides electricity at 7.5p per kWh (equivalent to 2p per mile) when it’s most advantageous for the grid.

Alex Schoch, Head of Flexibility at Octopus Energy Group, said: “Whilst we sleep, EV drivers are driving down grid balancing costs that are passed on to all customers – saving us all money. This is the ‘smart energy grid’ today – complete radicalisation of the way the system is balanced is here now.”

Claire Dykta, National Grid ESO Head of Markets, said: “Opening up access to the Balancing Mechanism for EVs and other technologies is an important step for extending consumer flexibility in a net zero world.

“This industry-wide trial will provide valuable information to our control room, to help enable the full time availability of electric vehicles in the Balancing Mechanism in future.”