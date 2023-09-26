UK investment promises lower bills for heat network customers

The UK Government is investing £13.9 million in 55 heat network projects, aiming to lower bills and improve heating reliability for households and businesses.

It is estimated that more than 4,000 homes will benefit from these upgrades, resulting in fewer disruptions and consistent access to heating and hot water.

Out of the £13.9 million, £13.2 million will be allocated to 24 projects in England, with an additional £667,000 going to 31 projects for investigations and necessary improvements.

This funding marks the initial round of awards under the £32 million Heat Network Efficiency Scheme.

Projects benefiting from the funding include Leeds City Council, Great Places Housing Association, and The Guinness Partnership, focusing on improving insulation, reducing heat losses, and updating infrastructure.

Lord Callanan, the Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, stated: “This funding means improvements will be made to old and inefficient heat networks, preventing further breakdowns and ensuring they use less energy.”