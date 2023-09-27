Rosebank oilfield approval: Accused of “environmental vandalism”

Regulators have today granted approval for the Rosebank oilfield development in the North Sea, a decision met with controversy as campaigners and MPs label it “the greatest act of environmental vandalism.”

The UK Government has welcomed this decision, asserting that the country’s oil and gas industry plays a crucial role in bolstering energy security and contributing to economic growth.

Despite efforts to expand clean energy sources like offshore wind and nuclear power, the UK’s reliance on oil and gas is expected to continue for several decades.

Equinor estimates that the Rosebank project will involve a direct investment of approximately £8.1 billion, with the majority benefiting UK-based businesses.

At its peak, the field is expected to produce 69,000 barrels of oil and 44 million cubic feet of gas per day, supporting various UK jobs and supply chains related to the offshore industry.

An North Sea Transition Authority spokesperson said: “We have today approved the Rosebank Field Development Plan (FDP) which allows the owners to proceed with their project.

“The FDP is awarded in accordance with our published guidance and taking net zero considerations into account throughout the project’s lifecycle.”

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “We are investing on our world-leading renewable energy but, as the independent Climate Change Committee recognise, we will need oil and gas as part of that mix on the path to net zero and so it makes sense to use our own supplies from North Sea fields such as Rosebank.

“The jobs and billions of pounds this is worth to our economy will enable us to have greater energy independence, making us more secure against tyrants like Putin.

“We will continue to back the UK’s oil and gas industry to underpin our energy security, grow our economy and help us deliver the transition to cheaper, cleaner energy.”

Responding to the news that Rosebank oil field has been approved by the government, Philip Evans, Greenpeace UK’s Climate Campaigner, said: “We know that relying on fossil fuels is terrible for our energy security, the cost of living, and the climate. Our sky-high bills and recent extreme weather have shown us that.”

Tessa Khan, Executive Director of Uplift and a climate lawyer said: “As we’ve heard repeatedly, our world can no longer sustain new oil and gas drilling. And when we’re witnessing scorching temperatures, wildfires, devastating flooding and heatwaves in our seas, it could not be clearer that this is a decision by the Prime Minister to add more fuel to the fire.”

Caroline Lucas, Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Rosebank oilfield just given go-ahead – the greatest act of environmental vandalism in my lifetime, causing emissions equal to 28 lowest income countries, busting climate targets and doing nothing for energy security since vast majority if for export.”