UK trails Europe in EV boom

The growth of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the UK is trailing behind most European nations.

That’s according to analysis conducted for consultancy Cornwall Insight and in collaboration with law firm Shoosmiths for the Electric Vehicle Country Attractiveness (EVCA) Index.

Over the past year, spanning from July 2022 to July 2023, the growth in BEV sales within the UK stands at a relatively modest 31%.

In contrast, this figure pales in comparison to the 60.6% growth witnessed across the 27 European nations during the same period.

The EVCA Index, a quarterly assessment that assesses the relative appeal of major European nations for BEV investment, delves into the reasons behind the UK’s sluggish BEV growth.

It highlights persistent challenges such as ‘range anxiety’ among potential BEV buyers and a shortage of publicly accessible charging infrastructure.

According to the report, there are 11.3 BEVs for every publicly available charging point in the UK, presenting a significant barrier to widespread adoption.

Moreover, the index pinpoints the influence of reductions in BEV purchase incentives, including the scaling back of the Plug-in Grant subsidy scheme aimed at passenger BEVs.