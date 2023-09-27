‘Simple tweaks can cut energy bills by £160’

UK families can cut £160 from their annual energy bills with three easy home heating adjustments, according to Nesta.

These no-cost tweaks include lowering boiler flow temperature, setting hot water temperature and adjusting radiator valves.

The charity’s campaign has already helped three million households save money and reduce emissions, with around 29% of UK homes still able to benefit from these changes.

As winter looms, UK households face the familiar challenge of rising energy bills.

However, there’s a silver lining on the horizon, as new research by Nesta suggests that making a few simple adjustments to home heating could yield substantial savings.

Nesta reveals that families can potentially reduce their annual energy bills by £160 through three straightforward changes to their heating systems.

The research, conducted in collaboration with Cambridge Architectural Research (CAR), focuses on three key tweaks: