Scottish Government gives green light to Energy Isles Wind Farm

The Scottish Government has granted planning permission for the Energy Isles Wind Farm in Yell, Shetland.

The project was initially launched in 2012 through a collaboration of more than fifty mainly Shetland-based businesses.

In 2019, Statkraft was announced as the development partner to oversee the final development stages, construction, and operation of the wind farm.

The Energy Isles Wind Farm is planned to feature up to 18 turbines with an installed capacity of around 126MW.

This capacity will generate renewable electricity equivalent to powering approximately 157,000 homes.

During the development and construction phase, the project is expected to bring £17.3 million in investments to Shetland.

Additionally, it will establish a community benefit fund worth £18.9 million for the local area over the project’s lifetime, with construction expected to commence by 2025.

Rebecca Todd, Statkraft’s Principal Project Manager for Energy Isles said: “This is one of Statkraft’s most important projects and will generate a significant amount of renewable electricity, while improving energy security.

“Alongside this, Energy Isles will deliver at least £18.9m through a Community Benefit Fund, for local people.”