UK business leaders call for climate and nature action

More than 1,500 business leaders have joined forces in a collective plea to the UK Government, urging swift and decisive action on climate change and nature conservation.

The letter, which calls for renewable investment, nature protection and an end to new fossil fuel developments in the UK, will be hand-delivered to key cabinet members by net zero tsar Chris Skidmore today.

The business community’s call for a clear climate action plan aligns with recent appeals from various industry voices, including the Confederation of British Industry and the Aldersgate Group.

It reinforces growing concerns within the business sector over the government’s approach to climate change and environmental policy, especially following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s recent climate policy rollback.

Notable signatories of the letter include former Unilever boss and government advisor Paul Polman, Chief Executive Officer of Triodos Bank UK, Dr Bevis Watts, Founder of Ecotricity, Dale Vince and TV personality Chris Packham.

Chris Skidmore: “This open letter demonstrates a strong call from a vast range of businesses and business people today to create a level playing on nature and on net zero to create the stability and clarity that business needs.

“I fully support this open letter, originating from the Queue for Climate and Nature, and its call on all political parties to ensure these policies are in their manifestos. Today shows that above all business recognises that net zero and phasing out fossil fuels is an opportunity, not a cost and will create jobs and wealth, while to delay action will simply cost the UK.”