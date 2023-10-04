E.ON Next offers 50% off energy bills to eligible customers

E.ON Next has launched an initiative designed to assist households facing challenges with their energy bills.

The initiative launched on 1st October, offers discounts and debt relief to specific groups of customers.

Exclusively available to existing E.ON Next customers, the scheme targets those with low incomes, defined as households earning less than £19,000 per year.

Additionally, customers with specific medical dependency needs are eligible, as long as their household income remains below £31,000 annually.

An aspect of this programme is the complete write-off of any existing debt when customers join the scheme.

Customers meeting the criteria and not having any energy debt on their accounts will receive a 25% discount on E.ON’s standard tariff rate until March 2024.

For those meeting the criteria and having energy debt, the discount is a significant 50% off E.ON’s standard tariff rate until March 2024.