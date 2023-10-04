£8m to support energy bill crisis in North West

Electricity North West has committed £8 million to provide support to more than 125,000 customers in the North West grappling with fuel poverty amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis.

In collaboration with Energy Saving Trust and Citizens Advice North West, Electricity North West will introduce the “Take Charge” programme, designed to benefit 25,000 customers annually throughout the region.

The initiative will provide a wide array of support, including fuel and food vouchers, access to government support programmes, energy and debt advice, energy saving practices, and assistance with grant applications aimed at improving property efficiency and reducing energy expenses.

Hayley Hughes, Assistant Chief Executive at Citizens Advice Manchester, said: “At Citizens Advice, we’re continuing to see increasing numbers of people struggling with energy debt, unable to top up their meter and in need of emergency support.

“We know that the cost of living crisis is far from over, and that energy efficiency is a long-term problem which needs a long-term solution.”