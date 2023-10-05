Finance & Markets

Masdar and Airbus partner to advance sustainable aviation

The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of SAF and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the aviation sector

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 5 October 2023
Image: Masdar / Airbus

Masdar and Airbus have inked a significant agreement to propel the global sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market forward, with the aim of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the aviation industry.

This partnership will explore a range of technologies and solutions, including green hydrogen and direct air capture, to promote the adoption of SAF and contribute to a greener future for aviation.

SAF has the potential to reduce emissions by up to 95% compared to traditional jet fuel, making it a key player in achieving net-zero carbon emissions in air travel.

The global SAF market is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach over $14 billion (£11.5bn) by 2032.

