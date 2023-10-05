UK renewable energy sector could employ 210,000 by 2035

The renewable energy and clean technology sector in the UK has seen significant growth, employing over 140,700 people during the 2021/22 period.

These findings were revealed in the REA’s (Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology) annual report, REview23.

The report projects that this number could increase to 210,000 jobs by the year 2035.

Despite the positive trends in renewable power, the report also highlights the challenges facing the energy transition in the country.

It emphasises that without supportive government policy measures for areas such as heat, transport, and circular bioresources, meeting the UK’s net zero commitments in the short, medium, and long term will remain a significant challenge.

One of the key takeaways from the report is the economic potential of the energy transition.

The renewable energy and clean technology industry is poised to double its market value from £23 billion in 2022 to £46 billion by 2035.

However, this growth is contingent on stable government policies and a commitment to green initiatives.

The report urges the government to address policy gaps, support the renewable energy sector and recognise the economic opportunities that come with the transition to clean energy.

Dr Nina Skorupska, Chief Executive of the REA, said: “The urgent need to unlock policy and investment blockages is clear throughout REview23, which shows that in 2022, only 14% of the UK’s total energy consumption came from renewable sources across heat, transport and power according to government statistics.

“While we continued to see the dynamic resilience of the renewable energy and clean technology sector over 2022 through the energy crisis, as well as months of political and policy uncertainty, we are not immune to real world economic forces.

“Indeed, at times it can feel as if we are wading through treacle when repeatedly being challenged to make the economic case for net zero.”