New preassembly support for Moray West Wind Farm

Global Energy Group has secured a contract with Moray West Offshore Wind Farm to provide preassembly support services for their upcoming project at the Port of Nigg.

This initiative involves the marshalling of 62 transition pieces (TPs) for the 882MW Moray West Offshore Wind Farm.

The contract encompasses a wide range of on-site services, including crane operations, logistics, equipment mounting and inspection and repair support.

These services will be completed before the installation of the TPs.

The Moray West project is being developed by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables.