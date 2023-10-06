MCS unveils redevelopment plans

MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme) has revealed its ambitious plans for the future, following a consultation period.

The scheme, which plays a pivotal role in the small-scale renewables sector, is poised for a major overhaul.

During the six-week consultation from 5th June to 17th July, MCS received an “overwhelming” response from stakeholders across the industry, with installers of renewable energy and heating technologies accounting for over 50% of the feedback.

Today, MCS has shared the outcomes of this consultation and how it will shape their future direction.

Among the proposals gaining significant support are plans to place consumer protection at the core of the scheme.

Additionally, efforts to simplify scheme documents for better accessibility to contractors and refining MCS Installation Standards to focus solely on technical requirements have garnered widespread approval.

The mandatory requirement for insurance-backed guarantees (IBGs) will be eliminated.

One of the fundamental shifts in the revamped scheme will be the assessment of contractors.

MCS will evaluate them based on various risk indicators, emphasising the quality of installed systems over historical paperwork quality.

Other welcomed suggestions include MCS taking a more active role in dealing with contractors, consumers and complaints.