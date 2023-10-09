Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Drax launches scheme to cut business energy bills

Drax has launched ‘ElectriFlex,’ a scheme allowing businesses to earn money by reducing electricity usage during peak hours

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 9 October 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Energy giant Drax has unveiled an initiative aimed at delivering savings to businesses.

This scheme allows businesses to pocket substantial sums by trimming their electricity consumption during peak demand periods, primarily between 4 pm and 7 pm, when electricity prices soar.

The primary objective of ‘ElectriFlex’ is to enhance the flexibility of the UK’s electricity grid, a crucial development as the nation integrates more intermittent renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power.

Drax’s involvement in the National Grid Electricity System Operator’s Demand Flexibility Service last winter paved the way for this expanded service, extending the opportunity to a broader spectrum of customers.

Adam Hall, Drax’s Director of Energy Services, said: “This new service will put our customers in control of their own energy bills with the potential to save them thousands of pounds throughout the year. This is especially important right now, at a time when businesses are looking to cut costs.”

