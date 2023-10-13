Gateshead’s green summer success

Gateshead has incorporated solar parks and a minewater heat pump system as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions in its buildings.

The local authority says these technologies have played a vital role in powering the city and reducing its reliance on conventional fossil fuels.

The solar parks, with a combined capacity of 4MW, cover an area equivalent to approximately four football pitches.

The city has also tapped into the natural heat reservoir found beneath the ground.

Minewater, naturally warmed to 15°C at a depth of 150 metres, is now being utilised as a renewable heat source.

When brought to the surface, this water’s heat is extracted and further boosted in a dedicated mine water heat pump building.

This process results in water at 80°C, which is used to provide heat for the network of 23 buildings.

The local authority said the gas-fired Combined Heat and Power engines were idled during daylight hours for up to six days per week.

Councillor John McElroy, Cabinet Member for the Environment and Transport at Gateshead Council said: “What we’re seeing here is a green energy revolution, and all created from our fossil fuel legacy, on land where coal mines once stood.”