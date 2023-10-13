Ofgem adds five new non-executive directors

Five new non-executive directors are set to join Ofgem, in a move to strengthen the regulator’s commitment to protecting consumers.

The new Non-Executive Directors will provide independent oversight and support to Ofgem, guiding the regulator’s efforts in addressing current and future energy challenges.

These include the restoration of resilience in the energy market and continued progress towards the UK’s net zero goals.

The five new appointees are Warren Buckley, outgoing Chair of Citizens Advice; Alena Kozakova, Director at E.CA Economics; Graham Mather, President of the Infrastructure Forum; Jonathan Kini, Non-Executive Director at Ofwat; and Dr Tony Curzon Price, a former advisor at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Cabinet Office and Number 10.