Wales surpasses 100k renewable energy installations

In 2023, Wales witnessed a “record-breaking” surge in small-scale renewable energy installations, with more than 100,000 MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme) certified systems now in operation since 2008.

Recent MCS data indicates that 103,506 installations of solar PV, battery storage, heat pumps, and other renewable technologies have been implemented in Wales, equivalent to 7.7% of Welsh households.

The success can be attributed to supportive policies, the cost of living and energy crises, and growing climate change awareness.

Nick Salini, Managing Director of heat pump contractor Thermal Earth, said: “Heat pumps are popular with savvy consumers who recognise that burning fossil fuels are no longer the future for heating our homes and buildings.

“In particular, rural Welsh homes less likely to be on the grid find heat pumps to be an efficient solution.”