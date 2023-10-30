Whitepaper: Supply Chain Decarbonization – Establishing a Successful Decarbonisation Program

“Going to where the emissions are” is key to driving sustainability impact and meeting stakeholder expectations, producing tangible benefits for your business.

Alfa Energy is pleased to share a new white paper, published by their parent company Edison Energy, which lays out a framework for success around supply chain decarbonisation, providing a strategic approach to help break down the challenges of supply chain engagement into manageable steps and practical initiatives that will drive impact.

Download the whitepaper to learn about:

Navigating the opportunities and challenges associated with addressing supply chain emissions

The importance of a strategic, systematic approach to supplier engagement

Adopting the three-pillar approach of data, education and engagement, and implementation

