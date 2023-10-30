Efficiency & Environment

Whitepaper: Supply Chain Decarbonization – Establishing a Successful Decarbonisation Program

As the business sector gains a more sophisticated level of understanding around climate change, there has been an increased recognition that sustainability efforts must extend beyond a company’s direct operations

Jessica Woolls
More Articles
Monday 30 October 2023
Image: Alfa Energy

“Going to where the emissions are” is key to driving sustainability impact and meeting stakeholder expectations, producing tangible benefits for your business.

Alfa Energy is pleased to share a new white paper, published by their parent company Edison Energy, which lays out a framework for success around supply chain decarbonisation, providing a strategic approach to help break down the challenges of supply chain engagement into manageable steps and practical initiatives that will drive impact.

Download the whitepaper to learn about:

  • Navigating the opportunities and challenges associated with addressing supply chain emissions
  • The importance of a strategic, systematic approach to supplier engagement
  • Adopting the three-pillar approach of data, education and engagement, and implementation

Download now

 

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast