New support scheme to reduce electricity prepayment meter costs

Elexon has begun to administer a new support scheme to benefit electricity prepayment meter (PPM) customers this winter by discounting their daily standing charges.
Xoserve will oversee a similar scheme for gas PPMs.
The UK Government anticipates that the average PPM customer will save approximately £40 per year through this initiative.
The scheme is implemented as part of the Energy Price Guarantee programme to subsidise the reduction.
Elexon’s Chief Executive Peter Stanley said: “Energy affordability remains a key issue for consumers and we are pleased to be playing an important role in supporting those most in need.”