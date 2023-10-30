New support scheme to reduce electricity prepayment meter costs

Elexon has begun to administer a new support scheme to benefit electricity prepayment meter (PPM) customers this winter by discounting their daily standing charges.

Xoserve will oversee a similar scheme for gas PPMs.

The UK Government anticipates that the average PPM customer will save approximately £40 per year through this initiative.

The scheme is implemented as part of the Energy Price Guarantee programme to subsidise the reduction.

Elexon’s Chief Executive Peter Stanley said: “Energy affordability remains a key issue for consumers and we are pleased to be playing an important role in supporting those most in need.”