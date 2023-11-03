UK Energy Secretary urges ScottishPower boss to halt forced meter installations

The UK Energy Security Secretary, Claire Coutinho, has taken a firm stance against the forced installation of prepayment meters in the homes of vulnerable customers, stating that such practices are “unacceptable”.

Ms Coutinho stressed the importance of preventing a recurrence of the unacceptable practices observed in the previous year.

In a letter addressed to Keith Anderson, Chief Executive of ScottishPower, Coutinho conveyed her expectations for energy suppliers to adhere to new standards.

The letter referenced two recent cases where warrants were issued for forced installations, even in households with children under two years old.

Ms Coutinho said: “From our discussion, I understand that in two recent cases highlighted by a journalist where warrants were issued despite there being children under two years old in the household, you have cancelled the warrants and added the households to the Priority Services Register.”

The Energy Secretary also discussed the matter with Jonathan Brearley, emphasising that the forced installation of prepayment meters should not resume until Ofgem, the regulator, is thoroughly satisfied that suppliers have taken all necessary measures and demonstrated their ability to safeguard their most vulnerable customers.