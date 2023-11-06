Nearly 58% of Britons support fully low carbon grid by 2030

Nearly 58% of Britons support the development of a fully low carbon power grid by 2030.

That’s according to a new survey commissioned by renewable energy company Good Energy, which indicates that the majority of UK residents support the move towards achieving net zero carbon emissions.

The polling conducted by market researchers Opinium and involving 2,000 participants, revealed that 58% of respondents agreed that reaching net zero would be beneficial for the nation, while only 13% disagreed.

The survey also shows that almost 67% supported the idea that all new homes should have solar panels.

Nearly 71% of respondents believed that communities agreeing to host significant energy infrastructure (e.g., batteries or wind farms) should receive lower-cost energy.

In addition, 68% thought that the UK should have a national energy company to build large renewable power stations.