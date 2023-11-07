Energy industry responds to King’s Speech

In response to the King’s Speech, a range of voices from the energy sector and advocacy groups have expressed their views on the proposed measures.

Roger Mortlock, Chief Executive at CPRE, the countryside charity, highlighted the urgency of addressing the climate emergency and called for increased promotion of rooftop solar energy to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels and protect natural landscapes.

Mr Mortlock said: “We remain concerned that the rolling out of new electricity infrastructure such as battery storage and pylons could put our finest landscapes at risk.

“We urge the government to rethink these proposals and put communities and landscape considerations at the heart of planning new infrastructure.”

Dan McGrail, Chief Executive of RenewableUK, welcomed the government’s commitment to attracting investment in renewable energy and emphasised the role of offshore wind in achieving energy security and net zero goals.

Mr McGrail said: “The UK’s energy security and net zero goals can only be met if we have offshore wind as the backbone of our energy system. To make up for the ground lost in this year’s CfD auction, we’re urging Mr Hunt to help the UK to regain its position as the most attractive place to invest in offshore wind, despite fierce competition from the US and the EU.

“We’re calling for a commitment by the Chancellor to work with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to set an overall budget, and maximum strike prices, at appropriate and sustainable levels which allow for a return on investment for vital new projects.”

Simon Francis, Co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, expressed concerns about the lack of measures to help vulnerable households stay warm during winter and criticised the plan to award more oil and gas licences, advocating for investment in insulation and homegrown renewables.