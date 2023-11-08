Earn rewards for cutting energy use: Top performers revealed

Energy suppliers are relaunching schemes that pay customers for reducing their electricity use during peak times this winter.

A survey conducted by MoneySavingExpert focused on the experiences of 3,000 people who participated in energy cost-cutting schemes during the winter of 2022/23.

Among the key findings, nearly 78% of respondents expressed their willingness to sign up for such schemes again in the future, even if they earned less than £20 in total.

A significant number of participants, 84%, indicated that “not cooking” during the specified use-cutting periods was the most common action they took.

Payouts from these schemes were generally modest, with 34% reporting earnings of less than £5 overall.

Nearly 16% of participants received more than £20, and a mere 3% earned over £50.

In terms of performance, Octopus Energy emerged as the leading payer, with 21% of its users earning more than £20.

In contrast, almost 5% of E.ON Next users received similar payouts, according to the survey.

Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, said: “National Grid ESO and energy retailers are playing a clever bit of behavioural economics here to help smooth out the energy demand curve at crucial times.

“While of course, people always save money when they cut usage, that is a rather nebulous concept. Yet paying people to cut usage is more visceral – people gain, get paid, and feel good that they’re helping out.

“And while it’s great news that the majority were happy with the scheme last year, what’s noticeable is how few got anywhere close to the mooted £100 maximum. So I welcome the scheme returning – as people like it – but it would be good if it were publicised with more clarity over what’s achievable and how people hit higher amounts.”